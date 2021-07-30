Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Rises By 75.1%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 132,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%. The business had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

