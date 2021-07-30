Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Declines By 44.7%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nephros alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,629. The company has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.