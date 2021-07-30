Short Interest in Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Rises By 63.6%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCCMF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,062. Nippon Dragon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Nippon Dragon Resources
