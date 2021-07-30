Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases By 85.0%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,300 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 168,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

