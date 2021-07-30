Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Declines By 40.2%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.73. 7,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

