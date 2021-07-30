Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Decreases By 45.2%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NES. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NES stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,509. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

