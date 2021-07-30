Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Rises By 87.5%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

