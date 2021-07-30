Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Grows By 62.8%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,100 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 1,204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,611.0 days.

Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

