Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Increases By 59.2%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

REMYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

