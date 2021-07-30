Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Increases By 87.0%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RFIL opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.11. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $88,162.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

