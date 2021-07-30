Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Rises By 75.8%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE SMM opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
