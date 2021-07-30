Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Grows By 77.3%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.11 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

