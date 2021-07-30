Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Grows By 57.1%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 19,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,227. Sino Agro Food has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
