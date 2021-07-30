Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 40.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SLCJY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,858. SLC Agrícola has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

