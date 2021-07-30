Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Drops By 34.1%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SSSS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SSSS stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SuRo Capital will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 244.10%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

