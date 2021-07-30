Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Expands By 74.5%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $91.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at $490,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $148,254.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

