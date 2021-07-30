Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Expands By 88.8%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $6.93 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $291.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

TLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

