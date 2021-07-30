Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Drops By 41.4%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE HQH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. 54,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.