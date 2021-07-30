Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Decreases By 35.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.73 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.