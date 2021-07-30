Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Declines By 39.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

