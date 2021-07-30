Short Interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Decreases By 45.0%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.71 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

