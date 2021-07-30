Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Rises By 90.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $1.00 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

