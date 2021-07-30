Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Drops By 41.3%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

USAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

