Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Grows By 87.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the June 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VWAGY. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

