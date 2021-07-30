Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Decreases By 39.4%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.