Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

SHL stock opened at €55.26 ($65.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €55.60 ($65.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

