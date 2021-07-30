Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

SIEN stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

