Signature Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, American Capital Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at American Capital Partners lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

SBNY stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 32.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 101.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 142,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after buying an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.