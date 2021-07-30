Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,309 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $119,307,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

