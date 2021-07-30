Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.46, but opened at $48.50. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 8,273 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,309 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.48.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

