Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.01. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMIC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.