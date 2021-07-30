Six Flags Entertainment Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

SIX opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.