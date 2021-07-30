Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) in the last few weeks:
- 7/30/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 7/22/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 7/20/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 7/9/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.