Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/22/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.