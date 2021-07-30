SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $150.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.16 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $572.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,023,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in SJW Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

