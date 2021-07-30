SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,684. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

