Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 5% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.62. 284,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,943,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

