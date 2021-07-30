Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Increased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $287,863,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $15.19 on Friday, reaching $181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,624. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.52.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

