Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

SWKS stock traded down $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 466,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,624. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

