Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,273,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

