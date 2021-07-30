SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,764. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.13.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.