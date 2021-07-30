SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.
SM Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,764. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.13.
In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
