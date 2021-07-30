Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Update

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.