Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $25,000,790.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $74.42. 15,840,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,850,770. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

