Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,636,760 shares of company stock valued at $313,043,734.

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

