Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $4,498,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $26,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

