Societe Generale Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Hold

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

