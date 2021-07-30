Societe Generale Lowers Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Hold

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDEIY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

