SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.8 days.

Shares of SFTBF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

