SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 151.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.55% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $81,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Truist decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $261.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

