Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report sales of $540,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Soligenix reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 70.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.80.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

