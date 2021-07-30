Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOLVY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY remained flat at $$13.24 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

